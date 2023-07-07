Home Podcasts Twitwe Ita: Ve wendo waw’o kwa Aka matwaaniwe?

Twitwe Ita: Ve wendo waw’o kwa Aka matwaaniwe?

Msupa na Mwanaa Makyeni nthini wa uneenania wa kana Aka matwaaniwe no mendane na kwikalanya vamwe na muuo.

kiico
Previous articleTwitwe Ita: Muthenya wa kutania kithyomo kya Kiswahili

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR