Two accused of ‘mysterious’ death of businessman Jimmy Baburam

A Malindi court has found a police officer charged with conspiracy to defeat justice alongside the wife of the late Nairobi businessman Jimmy Baburam with a case to answer.

Malindi Chief Magistrate Julie Oseko in her ruling delivered Friday said the prosecution had proved beyond a reasonable doubt that the two accused person Abdi Shee and Amina Shiraz had committed the offense.

The magistrate said she came up with the decision after going through all the submissions and issues raised by the prosecution.

Shee formerly of Watamu police station and Shiraz the deceased’s wife allegedly conspired to conceal evidence of the murder of Baburam. He reportedly received Money through Mpesa from Shiraz amounting to 45,000 shillings which was sent in two different transactions to conceal murder evidence.

Shiraz alongside American fugitive Jacob Schmalze are also facing murder a case at the Mombasa high court and will know their fate on December 3rd.

The two, however, requested the court to set a mention date so that they can deliberate on their next step of action.

Nairobi businessman Jimmy Baburam died under unclear circumstances while on a family vacation at Amani Villa of Medina Palms Resort on the 26th of July 2015.

The case is set for mention on December 9 2019.

Meanwhile, Kiambu high court judge has ruled in favour of nine water companies which were contesting a Water Sewerage and Sanitation Amendment Bill passed by the county assembly which proposes the merger of all water companies in Kiambu county.

Judge Christine Meoli while delivering the ruling said the county government and county assembly did not follow the law on public participation.

The two entities are said to have held a one day meeting as opposed to holding conducting a seven day public forum. Kiambu county community Water Users Association comprising of 27 community water companies led by their chairman Joseph Kirai petitioned Kiambu high court in June 2018.

This is two months after Governor Ferdinand Waititu unveiled the new outfit called Kiambu County Water and Sewerage Company Limited which was to be an umbrella body of all water companies in the county after enacting the Water Bill.