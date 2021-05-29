Two alleged street gang members in Mombasa nabbed

Police in Mombasa on Saturday have arrested two alleged criminal gang members hiding in a house hours after they cut a man with machetes in his bedroom.

The early morning incident that attracted curious onlookers and shocked residents happened in the Mlaleo area of Mombasa.

Knife-wielding violent gang members are on the loose in Mombasa staging serious assaults on residents and tourists in the coastal city, giving a tough task to the police.

Confirming the incident, Nyali sub-county police commander, Daniel Masaba says police are in hot pursuit of three others who fled the scene.

He thanked members of the public who reported the matter and showed the police the house the criminals were hiding after committing the heinous act of attacking a man who was sleeping in his bedroom.

The man injured in the machete attack was rushed to the coast general hospital where he is said to be in critical condition.

The police chief said police recovered crude weapons such as machetes, axes, iron bars and knives and several rolls of bhang from their hideout.

Speaking to the press Masaba said police are looking at other cases the suspects were involved in and that efforts are underway to nab their accomplices.

He said the police will firmly deal with the apparently intoxicated weapon-wielding criminal gangs on the prowl terrorizing residents.

He said the knife-wielding criminal gangs that have put several estates under siege in recent times would soon be a thing of the past if the cooperation between the police and the public is strengthened.

Masaba assured residents that the police will be conducting sweeping crackdowns to arrest criminals who are causing trouble.

Nyumba Kumi members Louise Baya and Alfa Mjomba have hailed the police for their swift response and arresting the criminals.