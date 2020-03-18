Two and half year old baby drowns in a well in Homa-Bay

A two-and-half year-old child drowned in a well within their compound at Sero village in Kalanya Kanyango Sub Location of Homa Bay town constituency on Tuesday evening.

The minor identified as Adrel Juma, was playing next to the well filled with water where he accidentally slipped and drowned.

Confirming the incident to KNA the area Assistant chief Andrew Okach said that the well was dug 13 feet deep by the minor’s father and had been left uncovered for a long time.

Okach added that the minor left their house for playing with his colleagues before he met his untimely death.

The minor’s body was later retrieved from the well by police officers who responded to a call by the area administrator.

The administrator called upon parents to ensure that they cover wells and other pit latrines dug within their compounds to avert such unfortunate deaths in the future.

His sentiments were also supported by the area county police commander Esther Seroney who said that they have launched investigations on the incident.

Meanwhile, a 12-year-old girl drowned on Tuesday evening when she went to fetch water from a pond in Mbooni East sub-county.

The victim identified as Charity Mongeli Mulonzi, who was a standard four pupil at Mutanda Primary School, slipped and fell into the pond at around 4.30pm.

Makueni County Deputy Police Commander Mr. Justus Kitetu confirmed the incident that occurred at Kavumbu Sub-location saying deceased’s elder sister Ndinda Mulonzi was present when the unfortunate incident happened.

“The body of the deceased has been retrieved and taken to Kalawa Health Centre mortuary for preservation awaiting a post-mortem,” said Kitetu while speaking to Kenya News Agency in his Wote office on Wednesday.