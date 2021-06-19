Two armed gangsters shot dead after robbing woman in Langata


Photo Courtesy: DCI

Two armed gangsters were Friday night shot dead by police after they attacked a woman and robbed her of her mobile phone and other valuables.

The thugs who were armed with a pistol had accosted the woman who had just been dropped off by a taxi along Muhoho road, in Langata.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, a scuffle ensued as the thugs attacked her, prompting the woman to scream out for help.

This, therefore, attracted the attention of police officers on patrol, who rushed towards the scene.

However, on noticing the fast approaching officers, the thugs took to their heels towards Nairobi West, as they fired at the officers.

The officers finally cornered the thugs after a three-kilometre chase from the scene of the robbery.

One of the thugs opened fire missing the officer leading the chase.

This prompted a fierce response from the officers who fired back and fatally injured the thugs.

A Blow P99A loaded pistol, with 5 rounds of 5.56 mm calibre, was recovered from the criminals.

The scene was documented by DCI crime scene experts and the bodies of the criminals moved to City Mortuary pending identification.

The DCI is urging citizens to report crime using their toll-free number on 0800722203.

By Beth Nyaga

