Two armed robbers shot dead in Kilimani, mini revolver recovered

In an early morning operation, Kilimani police officers fatally shot two suspected robbers and recovered several items, including a Mini Revolver, a machete, stolen mobile phones, and a motorcycle with registration number KMGB 965W.

according to the DCI, the officers, who were on routine patrol along Tigoni Road near Naivas Supermarket, encountered a gang of three suspects in the middle of a robbery attempt.

A shootout ensued, resulting in the deaths of two gang members, while one suspect escaped with gunshot wounds.

Following the incident, two victims of recent robberies identified their stolen belongings among the recovered items, helping authorities to link the suspects to previous crimes.

Crime scene detectives have since processed the area, and a search is underway for the escaped gang member.

Authorities in Kilimani have ramped up patrols to enhance security and are encouraging community cooperation to maintain safety in the sub-county.