Two arrested as police bust gold smuggling ring in Nairobi

Police attached to the Serious Crime Unit (SCU) are holding two businessmen in connection with a gold smuggling syndicate.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), officers drawn from the unit smashed the fake gold syndicate on Thursday evening arresting the two traders who are accused of swindling a foreigner a substantial amount of money.

The duo who are directors of Airlink Freight Limited were arrested after their victim, a national from Burkina Faso filed a complaint at the DCI claiming he had been swindled by the suspects who claimed they could sell him gold, between October 27 and November 16 this year.

Detectives are now appealing to any other person who might have fallen victim to the syndicate to file a report at the SCU offices at Mazingira Complex along Kiambu Road.

Meanwhile, five suspects arrested in connection with the syndicate were Friday presented in court under a miscellaneous application.

Jackson Maina Ndirangu, Awuyene Mbombo Eric, Zachary Namakola and Jeanclaud Munyampara Nyamgoyo, are accused of defrauding Allassane Burkinabe and Aziz Bonkoumngou who are joint directors of Bonkoungou industries, a company dealing with selling and buying of gold, 5.3 million shillings.

Senior Principal Magistrate Kenneth Cheruiyot granted the prosecution three days to hold the suspects to allow for the completion of investigations including identification. The supscts will be remanded at the Muthaiga police station.