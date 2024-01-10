Two arrested as police seize 106 rolls of bhang in Juja

Police in Juja Constituency have seized 106 rolls of bhang and arrested two suspects.

The bhang was seized in a swoop conducted by Komu Senior Chief’s Muchui Muiruri, George Mbugua and James Nyoike in Kibute estate, Weitethie Sub-County, Juja Constituency.

Speaking to the media, the security officers said that the peddlers are targeting youth and especially university students residing within the area.

The security officials said a major swoop will be conducted to fight drug and substance abuse in the area to ensure the war on illegal substance is successful.

Drug trafficking and illicit liquor still remains a major challenge for security officers in the region.

Last year, Police in Kiambu County recovered illicit liquor during a raid at an illegal distillery in Juja.

The consignment, valued at over one million shillings, was recovered following intelligence information.

The consignment was nabbed after police officers acted on a tip from the members of the public.