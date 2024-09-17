Two arrested as police seize bhang worth Ksh100,000 in Shinyalu

Police in Shinyalu have arrested two individuals in Vulambo village and seized bhang valued at Ksh100,000.

The bhang was discovered on main suspects’ farm, Silvestor Muyumba, who managed to escape.

The area Chief Bernard Mulinya stated that authorities have intensified a crackdown on criminal activities related to the production and distribution of illicit alcohol and drugs in rural areas.

He noted that the village has seen a surge in crimes, including murders, which he attributed to the growing use of drugs, particularly bhang, among the youth.

The arrested individuals claimed they had repeatedly warned their son Muyumba, to uproot the bhang from their farm to no avail.