Two arrested as police seize donkey meat in Kitui

Two people have been arrested as police recovered donkey meat in Lower Yatta, Kitui County.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), Paul Ngige and Ahmed Chege were nabbed with 12 slaughtered donkeys at a home in Katothya Village, in Kanyonyoo Location within Yatta.

One motor vehicle was also impounded during the raid conducted by officers on Sunday.

NPS lauded members of the public and the National Government Administration Officers for reporting such incidents.