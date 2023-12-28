Two arrested as police seize over 500 litres of Ethanol in Nakuru

Police have arrested two suspects and seized 575 litres of Ethanol in Nakuru.
According to the National Police Service (NPS), officers from Elemantaita Police Station acted on a tip-off from members of the public.
The suspects who are in police custody were identified as Isack Ochieng and Hedmond Ochieng.
“On 27/12/2023 at about 1300hrs NPS Officers from Elementaita Police Station impounded a motor vehicle reg. No.KDM 563R Nissan Note and recovered 575 litres of suspected Ethanol,” the statement reads in part.
The suspects are scheduled to appear before a Nakuru Court.
“NPS wishes to thank members of public for sharing information that led to the success of this operation.”