Two arrested for allegedly impersonating immigration officers

Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) have arrested two men for allegedly impersonating immigration officers and extorting money from persons seeking immigration services.

The two, Patrick Kizengwa Kilaya and Billy Kidula Adingo, pretended to be Immigration Officers at Nyayo House and attempted to defraud a Norwegian National by soliciting Ksh370,000.

They claimed that they were in a position to assist him to secure a Kenyan work permit and other Immigration documents, within minutes.

The complainant reported the matter to EACC which set up an operation leading to their arrest.

The suspects were arrested on Thursday and will be arraigned in Court next week.

The graft agency is also investigating allegations that some Immigration Officials at Nyayo House are working in collusion with brokers and impostors to irregularly and fraudulently issue immigration documents in exchange for bribes.

“Individuals found culpable will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” warns EACC.