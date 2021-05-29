Two arrested for drugging revelers in Kiambu

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have arrested a suspect known for drugging revelers in Kiambu County and its environs.

The suspect, Irene Njoki alias Michelle arrested alongside her accomplice Peter Irungu Wambugu were after being on the run for as many days.

The suspects are said to operate within various clubs within Kiambu looking for her next victim were described as notorious for spiking revelers’ drinks with a drug that tranquilizes them for upto to 12 hours, before robbing them off their money and other valuables.

According to the DCI, the suspects have perfected the art in what is commonly described as ‘wekaing Mchele’ to the point of acquiring dozens of SIM Cards, where she deposits money stolen from stupefied victims’ bank accounts, then once the money has been successfully transferred, she withdraws it without raising any suspicion.

“Irene is suspected to be heading a syndicate of notorious criminals who prey on unsuspecting revelers, making merry in drinking joints within Ruaka and its environs in Kiambu County,” said DCI boss George Kinoti.

This comes after detectives based at Kiambaa receiving reports from tenants who have lost every household item they owned, including their clothes, bedding and utensils, after they entertained a reveler whose description fits that of the suspect.

Dozens of SIM cards, mobile phones and wrist watches suspected to have been stolen from her ‘Mchele’ victims were recovered from her custody.

The suspects are currently under custody at Karuri Police station, as they wait to be presented before court on Monday.

Also recovered from her was the drug used in stupefying her victims, suspected to be used in the treatment of panic attacks.