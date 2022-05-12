Two arrested for smoking bhang in Busia-bound bus

Two suspects have been placed in police custody after allegedly smoking bhang in a Public Service Vehicle (PSV).

The two; Kennedy Mekemi and Lenox Abuoga were travelling in Kitale Shuttle Company bus heading to Busia from Nairobi.

The first suspect Kennedy Mekemi had concealed two rolls close to his privates while the second suspect Lenox Abuoga had concealed a half smoked joint inside a match box.

According to a DCI report, the bus driver in which the two were travelling in was forced to steer his vehicle towards DCI headquarters after noticing a strong smell of marijuana was emanating from the back.

The driver of the 62-seater coach had picked travellers destined to the border town at the Machakos Country Bus Station, at around 11pm.

“However, as the bus was negotiating the Globe Cinema roundabout, the driver smelt an aroma of blazing cannabis sativa coming from the back of the bus,” read the report.

This resulted the bus driver to speed towards Kiambu road headed to DCI headquarters, Mazingira complex.

Officers manning the gate learnt from the driver that there were passengers smoking the illegal drug in total disregard of the rest of the passengers including women and children.

“A thorough body search on all the passengers inside the Busia bound bus was conducted and found two suspects with the prohibited substance,” said the DCI.

The two were arrested and booked at DCI headquarters for being found in possession of narcotics.

The DCI commended the heroic action taken by the bus driver and urged others other drivers in the public transport sector to emulate his action.