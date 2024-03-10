Two arrested for spiking drink and attempting to rob a reveller in Thika

Police in Thika are holding two middle aged women over claims of attempting to robe a reveller.

According to police, the two are suspected to have stupefied a male clubber at VSpot Nightlife on Friday night.

The mission of the two women is said to have backfired after they were spotted by the club supervisor who was concerned after seeing the two forcefully dragging a seemingly too drunk frequent customer to his car before putting him on the driver’s seat.

The supervisor sought the help of a few colleagues to stop the women who were then fleeing the scene after stealing the man’s ATM cards and other personal documents.

On being alerted about the incident, police officers from Thika station rushed to the scene where they found the unconscious man lying in his car.

According to a police report, more tablets of a yet to identified drug were found on the women.

The suspects were rearrested and booked in cells as the man was escorted to hospital.

The exhibits have since been taken to the government chemist for analysis.