Two arrested for vandalizing SGR blocks in Mtito Andei

A scrap metal dealer has been arrested for vandalizing the standard railway gauge blocks occasioning the delay of SGR services on Monday November 22.

Michael Mbevi, was arrested Saturday morning at his scrap metal store in Kinyambu, Mtito-Andei, as he loaded the gauge blocks into a lorry destined for the lucrative scrap metal market.

Also arrested at the store in the 11am raid, was the Lorry’s driver Nicodemus Kyove as he attempted to escape.

The arrest of the two suspects followed a tip-off from a patriotic member of the public who informed Railway Police officers and DCI detectives engaged in an operation to recover the vandalized blocks.

Disappearance of the critical blocks led to the stoppage of operations along the busy railway line for two hours, as railway engineers and security officers inspected the extent of the damage.

The suspects will be arraigned in court to respond to Economic Sabotage and Terrorism related charges.