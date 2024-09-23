Two arrested in Ksh 296M West Pokot bursary scandal

Two suspects in connection with the embezzlement of Ksh 296 million from the County Government of West Pokot have been arrested by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

The funds, which were intended for bursaries and education infrastructure, were stolen over several financial years between 2017/2018 and 2021/2022.

The arrested suspects are Mary Ngoriakes, the former Chief Officer of Education, and Mathew Arusio, the former County Director of Bursary.

Both are currently being processed at the EACC North Rift Regional Offices in Eldoret and will be held at Eldoret Central Police Station ahead of their arraignment before the Eldoret Anti-Corruption Court on Tuesday, 24th September 2024.

Investigations revealed that a scheme to embezzle Ksh 296 million had been orchestrated by senior officials in the county, diverting funds meant to support needy students.

Irregular cash withdrawals and fake meeting minutes were among the methods used to facilitate the theft, with officials assuming roles within a County Bursary, Education Development, and Infrastructure Committee (CBC) that had never been formally established.

The EACC submitted its findings to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who approved charges including conspiracy to commit corruption, abuse of office, fraudulent acquisition of public property, and the creation of false documents.

Two additional suspects, Simon Kodomuk, the former Chief Officer of Education, and Francil Tikol, the former Assistant County Director of Bursary, are currently at large.

The EACC has urged them to report to its North Rift Regional Offices in Eldoret on Tuesday, 24th September 2024.

The commission continues to call for public cooperation in its mission to combat corruption and recover stolen public funds.