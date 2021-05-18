Two arrested in Maralal as police seize tusks worth Ksh1.7m

Police in Maralal town are holding three men who were caught with four elephant tusks weighing 13 kilogrammes with an estimated value of Ksh 1.7 million.

Samburu Central Police Commandant, Sylvester Rotich said the trio was nabbed after a tip-off along the Barsaloi-Maralal road by a combined team of regular police and the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officers.

The Police Boss said, “The tusks were cut into small pieces for easy concealment and transportation, we are interrogating the suspects to find out where they were taking the tusks before they are arraigned in Court.”

Rotich said the police will remain vigilant, noting that the arrest is a breakthrough in the fight against trafficking of illegal goods in the area.

“We must protect our animals for the future generations. Elephants are an endangered species and it is our duty to protect them. I call on the public to report unscrupulous individuals within the society out to decimate our heritage,” he said.

Upon examination of the tusks, KWS concluded they might have been extracted from two elephants.

KWS said they are working with stakeholders to put in place mechanisms, including enhanced community education and inter-agency collaboration to eradicate all forms of wildlife crime, particularly poaching.