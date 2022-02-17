Two arrested in Thika for masquerading as lawyers

The two who include a man and a woman were nabbed in a sting operation conducted by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers and officials of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Thika chapter.

Briefing journalists, the LSK officials led by the Chairman Daniel Gachau said scores of hapless people have lost huge amounts of money to the imposters who have established offices branded as genuine legal premises.

“Our office had received complaints from a number of people who paid money but failed to get the requisite services and as a result we informed DCI and the launched the operation,” Gachau said.

Gachau said some of the targeted suspects fled on getting word that they were about to be arrested and added that sleuths are hot on their heels.

“One of them had received Ksh 70,000 from a client and when we confronted him during the raid he confessed that he was not licensed to offer legal services,” the official added.

Gachau said the operation will be sustained in a bid to weed out crooks from the practice adding that earlier, three other suspects were arrested in Gatundu town. Their actions, he said, have led to a travesty of justice as some of the cases filed in court are never followed.

He stated that the two were operating from Tabby House and Kigio Plaza in the town were being processed to appear in court Thursday.

The LSK chapter secretary Stephen Mbugua appealed to members of the public to be on the lookout for such bogus lawyers and alert their office and the police.