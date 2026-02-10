Two arrested over fatal punishment of their 19-year-old nephew

Detectives from DCI Turbo have apprehended two relatives of jointly inflicting fatal punishment on their 19-year-old nephew, Kevin Kipkorir Meli, in a harrowing incident that unfolded on February 2, 2026, in Kiplombe Location, Turbo Sub-County.

Officers at Baharini Police Station received a distress call about a person who had been brutally beaten to death at Kaplelach village where they discovered the lifeless body of Kevin Kipkorir Meli, lying beneath an avocado tree at his uncle’s homestead.

According to the detectives, the young victim’s body bore multiple injuries on his head, back, legs, and hands, with a blood clot in his nose. His remains were subsequently transported to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Preliminary investigations revealed a shocking motive: Kevin was suspected of stealing and selling dry maize from his uncle’s home. In a twisted act of retribution, Phillip Kosgei, along with Tecla Chepchirchir, his uncle and aunt respectively, tied the young man to an avocado tree.

“They then subjected him to a merciless beating with canes until he fell unconscious and ultimately lost his life,” read the statement.

Detectives recovered a manila rope, used to secure Kevin to the tree, and broken sticks, employed in the vicious assault, as crucial pieces of exhibits right next to the tragic scene.

Both suspects are currently in police custody, undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment.