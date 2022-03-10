Two aspirants to fight it out with Ruto for UDA Presidential ticket

Deputy President William Ruto is not the outright presidential candidate for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), the party has said.

The party disclosed Thursday evening that two other Kenyans have expressed interest to fly the UDA flag in the August 2022 elections.

“We are in receipt of your application to be nominated as a presidential candidate under United Democratic Alliance political party,” Secretary-General Veronica Maina said in her communication to Ruto and his competitors for the ticket, listed as Tracy Wanjiru and Orina Jephanei.

In the communiqué, Maina noted that the three will undergo a Presidential Nomination interview.

“We write to invite you for verification of your documents and interview to determine your eligibility as a presidential candidate,” she said of the interview that is scheduled for this Saturday at the party’s headquarters.

“Article 31.1 of our constitution provides the process for nomination of a presidential candidate through the National Delegates Congress,” she added

According to Maina, the National Delegates Congress has been scheduled for March 15, 2022, at Kasarani, Indoor Arena.