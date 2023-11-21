Two assault rifles, seven heads of cattle recovered after bandit attack

Two assault rifles, seven heads of cattle have been recovered after a contingent of security personnel pursued suspected highway bandits after an attack at Malgis along the Marsabit-Isiolo highway.

The attack happened 11 days ago.

Marsabit County Police Commander Patrick Mwakio said the police also managed to recover 12 more heads of cattle bringing to 19 the number of animals recovered so far out of the 25 stolen by the armed bandits.

Mwakio told KNA on the telephone that part from the G3 rifles the police also recovered 5 bullets following a fierce exchange of fire with the bandits whom they caught up with at a hill Mpangas in Laisamis constituency.

The county police commander said no casualties or injuries were reported adding that the manhunt for the suspected criminals was still on.

“Our officers caught up with the unknown number of bandits at the hill and a shootout ensued before the criminals were overpowered and escaped abandoning the government guns,” he said.

In the November 9, incident the suspected armed bandits staged an attack targeting a truck that was transporting 25 heads of cattle to Nairobi under the escort of two police officers.

The attack left one of the officers dead and his colleague with critical gunshot wounds.

The driver of the lorry was also injured, the entire herd aboard the lorry was driven away and the two guns stolen.

Mwakio commended the security officers for good work and commitment to duty adding that there would be no rest until the remaining 6 heads of cattle are recovered and the culprits brought to book.

He added that security personnel have surrounded the Mpangas hill which is believed to be the hideout of the rustlers on the run.

He appealed to the residents of the area and especially elders to assist the police in the recovery and arrest of the suspects whom he said must be punished for the crimes committed.

The commander also reiterated that security organs in the county have instituted measures to curtail the livestock menace in the region.