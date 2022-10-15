Two boys burnt to death in Kericho after wooden house catches fire

Two boys died in a fire incident at Tendewet village, Ainamoi sub-county in Kericho County.

The two, aged 18 and 16 years both in form two, were sleeping when their wooden house caught fire.

Tendwet sub-location assistant chief Moses Langat confirmed the incident which happened in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

“I got a distress call at 3:00AM in the morning of a house which was on fire in the village. I rushed and confirmed that two boys who were sleeping in the timber house were burned to death”, said chief Langat.

The investigation to establish the cause of fire has kicked off, with prior suspicion of electric fault.

The bodies of the two boys have been taken to Kericho County Referral Hospital mortuary.

Langat called on the residents to be always watchful especially on electricity connections which should be done professionally.