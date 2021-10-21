Two burnt to death in accident along Mombasa-Nairobi highway

Two drivers were burnt beyond recognition after the trucks they were driving exploded into flames after a head-on collision along the busy Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

The accident occured at Nyumba Ndune near ACK area in Mukaa Sub-County on Wednesday when a lorry registration KBT 057H/ZC6471 make Axor driven by Evans Juma Mukweyi was overtaking a fleet of vehicles collided with an oncoming vehicle igniting a huge fire.

“Both drivers were trapped inside and burnt beyond recognition. A fire engine from Makueni brigade was mobilized to assist but arrived as the two had died,” said Makueni County Police Commander Joseph Ole Naipeyan while confirming the accident on Wednesday.

He revealed that the traffic police had to divert vehicles to a narrow part to avert traffic jam that had started building up at the scene following the accident on the busy highway.

Also the Commander said that the police was trying to establish the number of people who were in the vehicles saying more reports expected later.