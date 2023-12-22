Two businessmen in Ksh 400M dispute to know fate next week

The High court will on 27th December 2023 deliver its Judgment on the legal ownership of Stay online Limited, the company that is at the Centre of a commercial dispute.

Commercial High Court Judge Alfred Mabeya said the dispute between Kirimi Koome and Desire Muhiyunza should be decided urgently in order for the Ksh 400 million to circulate for the merchants.

Justice Mabeya said at the court had received evidence from Koome, Desire , documents examiner Daniel Kuto and Octavian Sumba an Internet Security Consultant will be now upon the court to examine their respective evidences and make an informed decision.

The dispute pitting the two business men involves legal ownership and the beneficiary of StayOnline Limited.

Desire’s lawyer led by lead Counsel Danstan Omari, Shadrack Wambui,Martina Swiga and Sophie Nekesa have submitted to the court that their client is the legal owner of the company.

During the trial it emerged that Koome has three different signatures which he has appended during the registration of the company.

The documents have been subjected to forensic examination by Mr. Daniel Kuto formerly from the DCI.

The defendant Koome through his lawyers Jackson Omwanza submitted that his client is the sole ownership director of the company in dispute.

Koome is also facing a criminal offence of defrauding Desire Ksh 400 million, and the matter is still pending before Milimani’s Chief Magistrates’ court.