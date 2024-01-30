Two charged with murder of Meru blogger Sniper

Two suspects have been charged with the murder of Meru blogger Daniel Muthiani alias Sniper.

The suspects; Vincent Muriithi Kirimi Alias Supuu and Kenneth Murangiri Guantai Alias Tali pleaded not guilty before Lady Justice Dorah Chepkwony at Kiambu High Court.

A mental assessment test found Vincent Muriithi Kirimi and Kenneth Murangiri Guantai fit to stand trial in the murder of the Meru blogger.

Justice Chepkwony directed the defence to file their submissions and serve the prosecution within seven days.

She, however, allowed Vincent to undergo a liver operation at Mama Lucy hospital on Tuesday before being remanded in Industrial area ahead of the 29th of February for mentioning and trial for bail.

Four other suspects were last week released for lack of evidence.