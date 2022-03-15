Two coalitions cannot merge unless they collapse: Registrar

The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties has clarified that two coalitions cannot enter into an agreement to form another unless both coalitions are collapsed to form one outfit.

According to Assistant Registrar of Political Parties Ali Abdullahi, the amended political parties’ act of 2021 is clear on the process.

The clarification comes hot on the heels of a debate on the partnership that was entered between, Kalonzo Musyoka led one Kenya Alliance and Azimio la Umoja coalition which is led by ODM leader.

“Parties can sign a Memorandum of Understanding between themselves, but we will have to vet every agreement deposited in our office to ensure they comply with the law” Ali said.

“A coalition can not join another coalition, and a party can’t be a member of two coalitions, that is very clear in the law,” he added.

Ali made the clarification while appearing before the Justice and Legal Affairs committee of the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has proposed to have the timelines on submission of party membership list to IEBC reduced to 90 days as opposed to the current 120 days.

IEBC argues that the current provisions provides for party hopping which the political parties amendment act is seeking to cure.