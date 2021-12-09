Two cops accused of murder to stand trial

Two police officers accused of murdering a casual laborer in Kinangop Nyandarua County six months ago are fit to stand trial.

The two police constables Luka Kiragu and Morris Muthui were declared to be mentally stable following a medical check-up conducted in Gilgil sub-county hospital.

The officers will now take a plea at the High Court in Naivasha on 14th December.

They are charged with the murder of 35-yer-old Daniel Emoji on June 22 this year in Tulaga center in Kinangop.

The two who appeared before Naivasha Senior Resident Magistrate Esther Mburu were remanded at Naivasha GK prison until next week when they will take a plea.

According to the investigation officers, the two officers who were based at Tulaga police post in South Kinangop were involved in a fight with the deceased outside a bar.