275 MPs turn up for orientation as exercise ends at Parliament buildings

The two-day orientation of newly-elected Members of the National Assembly has come to an end with 275 members out of 333 availing themselves for the exercise.

The exercise commenced Thursday morning with new MPs make their way into Parliament Grounds to orient themselves with what is expected of them once the 13th parliament session commences.

Gilgil Member of Parliament @HonWangari Martha arriving at Parliament Building for orientation. She will be serving her second term in the National Assembly. #The13thParliament pic.twitter.com/RzvMcQ0INU — National Assembly KE (@NAssemblyKE) August 26, 2022

The MPs had an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the Chamber where they will be transacting Plenary business.

The exercise was spearheaded by Clerks-At-The-Table, the ICT Team, and the Seargents-At-Arms and was ably led by Acting Clerk Ms Serah Kioko

“The exercise which involves collation of the Members’ bio-data will also see them taken through the chamber operations by officers of the House to familiarize with Parliamentary procedures and HR Policies.

Kioko said they have put in place measures for the orientation of the 58 members who couldn’t make it and are hoping to orient them alongside the other 4 who will be elected in the forthcoming elections that were postponed.

Dagoretti North constituency’s newly-elected Member of the National Assembly Hon Beatrice Elachi arriving in Parliament today. pic.twitter.com/lafl67YMf7 — National Assembly KE (@NAssemblyKE) August 26, 2022

She said the 12 nominated members will also be taken through the exercise once their names are gazetted.

“Moving forward, we expect the President to gazette the 1st sitting of Parliament in which we shall swear in the members elect and facilitate the House to elect the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker,” she said.

Kenya Kwanza Alliance is expected to front Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula for the position.