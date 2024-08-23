Two dead, 10 others in critical condition in Kiambu accident

Two people have lost their lives after a church bus they traveling in lost control and landed in a ditch at Gitaru slip road along James Gichuru Rironi Highway Thursday night.

Ten other passengers in the 59 bus seater sustained serious injuries and 40 others with slight injuries and were rushed to various hospitals in Kikuyu and Kabete Constituencies.

According to eye witnesses, the bus which was ferrying worshipers from Western part of the Country experienced break failure and came to rest in a ditch to avoid colliding with a trailer that had obstructed the Gitaru slip road.

This comes few hours after KENHA issued diversion notice to allow the Chinese contractor finish the remaining portion of the road to ease traffic at the junction of James Gichuru, Rironi Highway and Western and Southern Bypass.

The wreckage of the bus was towed to Kikuyu Police Station.