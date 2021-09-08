Two dead, four injured in Narok-Mai Mahiu highway accident

Two people died on the spot while four others were critically injured after they were involved in a grisly road accident in Maltauro area, along the Narok-Mai Mahiu highway.

The Tuesday night accident occurred when the driver of a Mercedes Benz lorry registration number KBM 576Y transporting wheat from the Narok direction lost control on reaching the accident point and knocked a Nissan Wingroad vehicle that was ahead of it.

The lorry that had two occupants at the time of the accident when it rolled severally before plunging into a hole beside the road.

“Upon reaching the location of the accident, while descending a steep slope, the brakes of the motor vehicle failed. The driver moved the lorry to the right side of the road while facing Maai Mahiu direction where the truck overturned and landed in a ditch after hitting the saloon vehicle,” the police report showed.

Following the accident, the driver and the one occupant in the lorry died on the spot while four people who were in the Nissan Wingroad vehicle were seriously injured and rushed to Narok County Referral Hospital for treatment.

Bodies of the accident victims were taken to Narok County referral hospital mortuary for preservation awaiting postmortem and the wreckage of vehicles towed to the Ntulele Police station for inspection.

After the accident residents scrambled to loot wheat from the ill-fated lorry before it was moved to the police station.

Narok County Police Commander John Kizito has since cautioned motorists plying along the smooth highway to be vigilant and ensure their vehicles fully comply with the traffic regulations.

The accident comes only a day after a 20-year-old boda boda operator was knocked and seriously injured by a Matatu that was trailing his motorcycle at Tegero area along the Narok –Bomet Highway.

According to data from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) report, motor vehicle deaths in May 2021 totalled 4, 050 an estimate that has gone up by 21 per cent compared to May 2020 and up by 19 per cent compared to May 2019.