Two dead, three injured in fresh banditry attacks in Laikipia

Two people were killed during a dawn attack at Ngare Narok village in Laikipa North after suspected bandits raided the area.

Three other persons among them a former police reservist were left with serious wounds and are now recuperating at Nyahururu County and Referral Hospital.

Over 186 sheep and goats and 20 heads of cattle were stolen during the raid allegedly carried out by suspected bandits from the neighbouring Baringo County.

Residents say that the over twenty armed raiders stormed the village at around 4 am and raided three homesteads before disappearing into the nearby Laikipia Nature Conservancy, a ranch known as the hiding Haven.

The victim’s raised an alarm that attracted other members of the public who followed the suspected and traced them at the Conservancy.

A fierce shoot out ensued between the bandits and the National Police Reservists who had joined in the search.

“They raided three homes simultaneously killing the occupants on the spot after the put up a fight.” said James Erupe.

Speaking while receiving treatment at the Nyahururu County Hospital, James Kosgei and Lokum Name recounted how they engaged the bandits in a fierce shoot out as they made frantic efforts to recover the stolen animals.

Tension remains high in the area following the incident with some residents already fleeing their homes for fear of more attacks.

Many have since shifted to safer areas of Ol Moran, Survey and Rumuruti towns. Laikipia County Commissioner Daniel Nyameti confirmed the incident saying over 50 police officers had been deployed in the volatile area.

“Our officers are on the ground and pursuing the attackers and we will make sure that they are arrested and brought to book. We have crucial leads on where they are hiding.” He said.