Two die as 280 more test positive for Covid-19

The Ministry of Health has recorded 280 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday from a sample size of 3,025 tested in the last 24 hours.

The latest statistics bring the number of confirmed cases in the country to 104,780 from the 1,278,200 cumulative tests conducted since March.

From the new cases, 221 are Kenyans while 59 are foreign nationals. 173 are male while 107 female.

The youngest is a three-year-old child, while the oldest is aged 89 years.

713 patients have recovered from the disease, 676 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 37 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 86,378.

Two patients have succumbed to the disease during the same duration bringing the total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 to 1,839.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, a total of 344 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while a further 1,495 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

55 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 22 are on ventilatory support and 28 on supplemental oxygen while 5 patients are under observation.

An additional 9 patients are on supplementary oxygen all in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

In terms of County distribution of the cases; Nairobi has 185, Nakuru 19, Kiambu 19, Kericho 12, Mombasa 6, Kajiado 6, Murang’a 6, Uasin Gishu 6, Machakos 5, Meru 4, Embu 3, Bungoma 1, Busia 1, Garissa 1, Kirinyaga 1, Kisii 1, Kwale 1, Makueni 1, Nyandarua 1 and Taita Taveta 1.