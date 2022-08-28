Two die crossing flooded Kerio River 

Two people died on Saturday afternoon after they were swept by raging waters as they tried to cross the flooded Kerio River in Tirioko Ward Tiaty Constituency of Baringo County following heavy rains in the region.

The two were in the company of other villagers who were on their way to a market in West Pokot.

One person survived the tragedy.

The area Member of County Assembly elect Sam Lokales called on the county government to set up a budget for the construction of a bridge on the dangerous river.

The county is experiencing heavy rains making roads impassable and occasioning landslides in parts of Kabasis and Kapkomoi.