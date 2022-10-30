Two die, two injured in grisly road accident in Kajiado County

Two people have died on the spot in the Mzee Mombasa area along Namanga road Kajiado County in a grisly accident.

The Toyota pickup with four occupants was heading towards the Namanga direction from Kajiado town before it rolled several times while avoiding a collision with animals crossing the road.

Police have confirmed that occupants died on the spot while two are in critical condition.

Kajiado Central Sub County Police Commander Daudi Loronyokwe cautioned motorists plying the route to be cautious of increased animals crossing the road during this drought season.

Motorists further decry livestock posing danger along the road calling on the need of owners to be more vigil.

The two were rushed to Kajiado Referral Hospital while the bodies of the deceased were moved to Kajiado Referral Hospital morgue awaiting identification by relatives.

The vehicle has since been towed to Kajiado Police Station as the investigation commences.