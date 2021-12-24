Two die, two injured in Voi dawn accident

Two people died while two more were critically injured following a grisly road accident at Maungu area in Voi along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway on Friday morning.

All the victims were in a private vehicle from Mombasa when the driver lost control sending the car off-road.

In a desperate move, the driver attempted to swerve the car back to his lane but the move sent him in the middle of the opposite lane.

This resulted in a head-on collision with an oncoming lorry.

The driver of the private car and one passenger died on the spot. The other two sustained critical injuries and were rushed to Moi County Referral Hospital for treatment.

The bodies were taken to the Moi County Referral Hospital morgue awaiting postmortem.

Voi Sub-county Police Commander, Bernastein Shali, said there is a need for road users to exercise more caution while using the highway.

“The drivers should take extreme caution while using the road, especially during this festive season,” he said.

The wrecked vehicles were towed to Voi Police Station and investigations has been launched over the fatal accident.

The two fatalities come barely a day after four more people perished in another road accident involving a trailer and Dreamline Bus Company at Manyani area, Wednesday morning. The accident also leftover 20 people injured.