Two drug traffickers arrested in Diani, marijuana worth Ksh9M seized

Two notorious drug traffickers were arrested in Diani’s Chief’s corner area, following a successful operation by detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit in Mombasa and the DCI Diani

. The operation resulted in the seizure of Marijuana valued at over Sh9 million.

Acting on a tip-off, the officers swiftly arrested Hamisi Omar, who led them to a nearby drug store where they discovered 10 sacks of Marijuana weighing 314.05 kg, with an estimated street value of Sh9,421,500.

Further investigations led to the arrest of the main suspect, 30-year-old Irene Auma, found hiding in a nearby house.

In a related raid at Luore Shopping Centre in Rusinga West, another team of officers seized sacks of unrolled bhang worth Sh1,749,000 and 30 jerry cans of illicit brew (Chang’aa) valued at Sh240,000.

The main suspect, Kevin Barasa, also known as Kevo, managed to evade arrest.

The arrested traffickers are now in police custody as investigations continue. Meanwhile, the search for the fugitive Barasa is still underway.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) praised the public for their continued support in providing valuable information and reiterated its commitment to combating drug trafficking in the region.