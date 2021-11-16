Two explosions reported in Kampala, Uganda

by Prudence Wanza

Two explosions have been reported in Kampala, Uganda.

According to local media houses in Uganda, one explosion occurred at Raja Chambers, along Parliamentary  Avenue in Kampala.

Another explosion was reported at Kooki towers, opposite Central Police Station in Kampala.

Scores have been reported injured. Ugandan Parliament has been sealed off by security.

More to follow…

  

