Two explosions reported in Kampala, Uganda

Two explosions have been reported in Kampala, Uganda.

According to local media houses in Uganda, one explosion occurred at Raja Chambers, along Parliamentary Avenue in Kampala.

Another explosion was reported at Kooki towers, opposite Central Police Station in Kampala.

Scores have been reported injured. Ugandan Parliament has been sealed off by security.

