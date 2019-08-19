Two factories in Busia warned over alleged sugarcane smuggling

Written By: KNA
Two sugar factories in Busia County have been put on notice over alleged smuggling of sugarcane from Uganda though the porous border points.

Some millers have opted to smuggle sugarcane due to acute shortage, but Busia County Commissioner Jacob Narengo has warned that only gazetted routes should be used to ferry imported products.

About six million Kenyans draw their livelihood from the sugarcane value chain. Most of the farmers use low yield cane varieties which coupled with establishment of more sugarcane millers has resulted in shortage of the farm produce.

In Busia County, two millers have been smuggling sugarcane from neighboring Uganda which has got the attention of government officials.

Three trucks loaded with sugarcane were nabbed by Kenya Revenue Authority officials at Alupe center on suspicion of being sneaked into Kenya through Butepa Border point.

Busia County Commissioner Jacob Narengo says millers importing sugarcane should obtain permits from relevant authorities.

About 5.3 million tons of sugarcane is produced in Kenya annually from 16 sugar mills.

