Two feared dead as Matatu rams into pedestrians in Embu

Two people have died Saturday afternoon in Embu Town after a 14-seater matatu lost control and rammed pedestrians on the sidewalk near Embu Level Five Hospital.

The accident occurred at around 1 pm when the ill-fated matatu is said to have lost its brakes and rammed the two male pedestrians.

Eye witness, Ann Murugi said she was on motorbike alongside her friend when the matatu that was behind them pushed them off the road.

A shocked Murugi said they were able to pick themselves up and sped ahead of the matatu to alert other road users of the impending danger.

She said the two victims were hit outside Embu Level Five Hospital as they were crossing the road while a third one was knocked down near Huduma Center Offices in Embu Town.

The matatu is also said to have knocked down several boda boda operators before crash-landing on the packed vehicles approximately a kilometer away.

Another witness, Joshua Njeru called on the government to do thorough and vigorous inspections of all vehicles to ensure they are compliant with traffic rules to avert unnecessary loss of live occasioned by speeding on faulty vehicles on the roads.

“It is unfortunate that innocent people have lost their lives in a bizarre manner and I beseech enforcement officers to be firm on the roads to curb such incidences,” he said.