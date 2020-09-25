Two female foreigners arrested at JKIA with 148kgs of miraa

Two female foreigners in possession of 148 kilograms of Khat have been arrested by DCI detectives based at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The two, Ahmen Hibak Nooradin and Mahmud Duniyo had concealed the Khat by wrapping it in maroon nylon paper bags inside their four large travelling bags.

The khat was detected during screening after they failed to declare to authorities.

The two were heading to Norway before they were nabbed.

On Monday, security officers based at JKIA also confiscated 150 cartons of miraa that were labelled as ‘Fine Beans’ and ‘Ravaya’ for export.

The khat had been packed in the motor vehicle with registration number KAW 122R at the Airways Cargo Export section before being intercepted by the officers.

It was discovered that the cartons contained french beans and eggplants at the top but had miraa concealed underneath.

Six suspects namely Ahmed Habib, James Ngure, Duke Mutambo, Raphael Ngotho, Stephen Ngugi, and Julius Mulwa have been arrested.