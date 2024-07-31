Two former KNTC employees charged over abuse of office

Two former employees of the Kenya National Trading Corporation (KNTC) were charged Tuesday in the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court with offenses related to procurement law violations and abuse of office.

The two, Pamela Nduku Mutua, former Managing Director and Amos Juma Sikuku, former Supply Chain and Logistics Manager, face charges of Wilful Failure to Comply with Procurement Laws and Abuse of Office, respectively.

According to a statement by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP), Pamela Nduku Mutua is charged with five counts of Wilful Failure to Comply with procurement regulations.

The court heard that as Managing Director and Accounting Officer, she failed to report to the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority after the issuance of Notifications of Awards to Purma Holdings Limited, Multi Commerce FZC, Standard Petroleum LLC, and Makram Imports & Exports.

ODPP also claims that she allegedly did not obtain the necessary approvals before commencing the procurement of bulk commodities.

Amos Juma Sikuku is accused of having issued a prejudicial professional opinion in a tender for bulk commodities procurement, allegedly compromising the interests and rights of the Republic.

They are alleged to have committed the offences between November 8, 2022, and December 5, 2022, within the Republic of Kenya.

Both accused individuals pleaded not guilty to the charges before Chief Magistrate Thomas Nzyoki.

The Magistrate granted Pamela Nduku Mutua bail of KSh 1.5 Million or a bond of Ksh. 5 million with one surety of the same amount while Amos Juma Sikuku on the other hand was granted bail of Ksh. 500,000 or a bond of Ksh. 1 million.

They were also ordered to deposit their passports with the court and warned not to interfere with prosecution witnesses.

The case prosecuted by Wesley Nyamache and Delroy Mwasaru, is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on August 12, 2024.