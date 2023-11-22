Two gangsters gunned down, pistol recovered

Two notorious gangsters who have allegedly been terrorizing locals in Kibra and its environs were earlier Thursday gunned down.

The two were shot dead after a fire exchange ensued with Kilimani detectives during an operation that also saw a Beretta pistol recovered.

The suspects, only known by their aliases Rundo and Mulinyo, were pursued by the undercover sleuths after anonymous reports by members of the public to DCI pointed at their dealings in the populated area.

Six rounds of 9mm ammunition, seven spent cartridges and four bullet heads were also recovered alongside the firearm, and the bodies moved to a city mortuary for identification.