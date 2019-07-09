Two girls suffer severe burns in an alleged attack by fellow students

Two girls from St Georges Katheka Mixed Day and Boarding School in Mwala sub-County of Machakos County are nursing serious burns at the Machakos Level 5 Hospital.

The two girls who were admitted to hospital with 56 percent received burns from what is suspected to have been an arson attack.

The fire is believed to have started after midnight on Friday after the students had returned from a trip to Egerton University in Njoro, Nakuru County.

Area MCA Betty Nzioki called for thorough investigations into the incident and asked parents to monitor their children closely instead of leaving them to teachers

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Eight students have so far been arrested following the suspected arson attack and are expected to be arraigned in court.

Elsewhere, a Form 2 student at Nairobi School is set to undergo an urgent brain surgery after he was allegedly assaulted, a consultant radiologist’s report has revealed.

The 15-year-old boy’s physical and mental condition has led to him being withdrawn from the school following an alleged beating by prefects at the institution.

The story first came to light after popular Facebook personality Ndung’u Nyoro took to social media to highlight the plight of the mother.

According to screenshots of texts sent by the woman to a WhatsApp group, she went to pick up the boy and found him looking dirty and unkempt as he had lost most of his school uniform.

“We have to supervise him even as he eats and brushes his teeth. He is even back to peeing in bed, something he had never done. He has gone mute and can’t even near the prefects who beat him,” she wrote.

A consultant radiologist’s report after a CT head scan on Monday July 8, 2019, concluded that the boy has obstructive hydrocephalus; an accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid in the brain.

The disease typically causes headaches, double vision, poor balance, incontinence, personality changes and mental impairment.

Further tests will ascertain what really happened to him and whether this was directly due to assault; more specifically head injury.

The Ministry of Education has moved in to investigate this case and more similar claims from other parents.

Kenyans have since taken to social media to react to the ordeal

It still exists. My baby bro is in Nairobi School form 2. The young man can not go into his house till very late in the night on visiting day. He says the older students rough them up and take all their shopping. I feel it's taking a toll on his performance and is withdrawn. ? — khachiti (@OlgaMadegwa) July 9, 2019

So my big brother was in Nairobi school many years ago and I decided to ask him if he was bullied when in school and his response was "I was bullied mpaka nikazoea" maaaaahn niliskia nikama naeza enda uko ?? — Miss smiles (@rodah_) July 9, 2019