Two guns recovered, four arrested in Marsabit

Police in Marsabit are holding four suspects following a security operation in the area that also yielded two firearms.

The first operation, conducted by transnational Organized Crime detectives in Moyale, led to the recovery of a pistol from two robbery suspects who were intercepted within Sessi area.

Also recovered from the suspects was 83,000 shillings and 169,995 Ethiopian Birr believed to have been proceeds of crime.

The two, Dhenge Guyo Molu and Kotor Ali Jillo, and the motorcycle they were using were detained at Moyale Police Station before they were transferred to Nairobi.

Meanwhile, two other suspects involved in a botched robbery were arrested at the Hilo mining site in Moyale, and a rifle loaded with six live rounds of ammunition seized.

The two suspects, Kelisa Dulacha Guyo and Wario Ana Halake, were cornered at a shop within Hilo Gold mine after the shopkeeper made a distress call.

The two are set to be arraigned today where appropriate charges will be preferred.