Two herders shot dead at Bandasa in Marsabit

Written By: KNA

70 year old granny lynched for allegedly practising witchcraft

Two elderly men were reportedly killed Friday by suspected armed bandits at Badassa area in Saku constituency of Marsabit County.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The cattle rustlers who were heavily armed with guns also did away with an unknown number of cattle in the midday incident.

Confirming the incident, Marsabit Central DCC Patrick Muriira said that the herders were shot dead as they took the animals to Midrock watering point on the edges of Mt Marsabit forest.

Also Read  Nairobi Water to shut down supply in major parts of Nairobi

Muriira said the herders killed were aged 61 and 68 years adding that investigations have started concerning the incident.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The DCC said a contingent of security personnel has been dispatched to the area to pursue the attackers and recover the stolen animals.

Also Read  Universities challenged to seek innovative ways of alternative funding

The government has banned grazing in the Mt Marsabit forest which is suspected to be a hideout for armed criminals who were perpetuating the cattle rustling menace in Saku constituency.

The incident comes hot on the heels of concerted efforts by the government and stakeholders in the security and peace sector to cement good relations between the local pastoralist communities.

Also Read  Squatters to receive Ksh 5B compensation to pave way for Malindi Airport

On Thursday, residents held a peace building meeting was held in the area.

The bodies of the slain herders were taken to Marsabit County Referral hospital mortuary.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR