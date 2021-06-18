Two herders shot dead at Bandasa in Marsabit

Two elderly men were reportedly killed Friday by suspected armed bandits at Badassa area in Saku constituency of Marsabit County.

The cattle rustlers who were heavily armed with guns also did away with an unknown number of cattle in the midday incident.

Confirming the incident, Marsabit Central DCC Patrick Muriira said that the herders were shot dead as they took the animals to Midrock watering point on the edges of Mt Marsabit forest.

Muriira said the herders killed were aged 61 and 68 years adding that investigations have started concerning the incident.

The DCC said a contingent of security personnel has been dispatched to the area to pursue the attackers and recover the stolen animals.

The government has banned grazing in the Mt Marsabit forest which is suspected to be a hideout for armed criminals who were perpetuating the cattle rustling menace in Saku constituency.

The incident comes hot on the heels of concerted efforts by the government and stakeholders in the security and peace sector to cement good relations between the local pastoralist communities.

On Thursday, residents held a peace building meeting was held in the area.

The bodies of the slain herders were taken to Marsabit County Referral hospital mortuary.