Two in court over alleged fraudulent land deals

Two suspected land fraudsters were Wednesday arraigned before a Nairobi court for allegedly forging land documents for a piece of land located in the city’s Embakasi area.

Susan Wamucii and Patrick Newton Gukura are facing a host of charges ranging from forgery, perjury, conspiracy to defraud to obtaining land registration by false pretenses.

Appearing before Resident magistrate Jane Kamau for consolidation of their cases, Susan Wamucii and Patrick Newton Gukura were accused of conspiring to defraud Eddah Njeri Kamau of a land property measuring 0.0250 hactares situated in Embakasi.

The suspects were not charged as the trial magistrate, Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi, was not present with consolidation of their charges scheduled for March 30.

They are accused of plotting to commit the offense in 2010 by falsely pretending to be the genuine and valid owners of the property.

According to the charge sheet, the two had on unknown dates in 2010, jointly conspired to defraud Eddah Njeri Kamau land property located in Embakasi sub-county known as Nairobi/Block 113/367 measuring 0.0250 hactares by falsely pretending to be the genuine and varied owners of the said property.

They are also accused of conspiring to defraud Stanley Githura Njenga of 500, 000 shillings land property situated in Embakasi by falsely pretending to be valid and genuine owners of the said property.

Last year, the two area said to have fraudulently procured registration of land parcel number Nairobi / Block 113/367 in the names of Susan Wamucii by falsely pretending to be the rightful proprietor of the said parcel of land allotted to Lucky Summer Company Estate.

In executing the plot, Wamucii is said to have allegedly forged the signature of commissioner of lands on subdivision scheme approval.

They are also accused of presenting forged documents and false testimony to a high court Judge K,Bor in October 13,2013.