Two in custody for attempting to bribe DCI officers

Two suspected human traffickers have been arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Jama Hirbo and Tasu Hirbo are in custody for attempting to bribe DCI officers to secure the release of human trafficking victims held at Isinya Police Station in Kajiado County.

“Jama Hirbo and Tasu Hirbo found themselves in hot soup after attempting to bribe officers from the Transnational Organized Crime Unit domiciled at the DCI headquarters with Ksh50,000” DCI said on X.

“The duo were caught red-handed in Huruma area Nairobi County, trying to grease the palms of the officers to secure the release of human trafficking victims held at Isinya Police Station in Kajiado County” DCI stated.

The suspects were escorted to Muthaiga Police Station for further processing, with the bribe money seized as exhibit.