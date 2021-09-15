Two in custody for gang-raping mentally handicapped woman

Two men who allegedly gang-raped a mentally handicapped woman in Lamu County while masquerading as good samaritans are in the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) custody.

Shadrack Murimi Maina, 45 and Hiribae Kokane, 43, are said to have subjected the woman to the dreadful act in an abandoned house in Sina Mbio area.

The incident happened between 8 am and 9 am on Monday.

According to the DCI, the two accompanied by a Nyumba Kumi elder Samuel Ngumi were on patrol when they bumped into the middle-aged woman preparing tea in the crime-prone area.

Fearing for her safety, Ngumi told the two men to watch over her as he went to seek help.

However, Ngumi got a shock of his life when he returned to the spot and caught Murimi in the act of raping the intellectually disabled woman.

Kokane had already taken his turn and fled the scene.

With the help of residents, Ngumi rescued the woman and alerted the police.

The officers took the terrified victim to the nearby Hindi Magogoni Dispensary for medical examination. The two men were also subjected to a medical examination.

Murimi and Kokane are currently in police custody as they wait to face rape charges once detectives finalize investigations.

Members of the public are being urged to fight sex crimes by reporting such cases through toll-free hotline 0800722203.