Two Italians in Ksh 32M fraud case ordered to surrender passports

A Kilifi Court has ordered two Italian nationals accused of Ksh 32 million fraud to surrender their passports immediately, noting that arranging their travel itineraries without knowledge of the next hearing date was an attempt to influence the court.

According to the Chief magistrate, James Mwaniki, the accused Daniele Lo Coco and Massimo Nativi are to formally apply should the need to travel arise and their passports returned through a court order.

The accused were charged that on various dates between August 30 2018 and August 1, 2019, at the Watamu area of Malindi Sub County within Kilifi County with intent to defraud they jointly obtained Ksh 17 million from Rita Nappo by pretending that they were in a position to sublease her Villa